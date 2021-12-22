Bollywood: Sara Ali Khan talks about competition with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Radhika Madan

Atrangi Re star said competition exists, but the young actors have bonded well

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: AFP)

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 11:02 AM

Actor Sara Ali Khan believes that despite competition among young stars, she is not insecure about her friendship with contemporaries.

She has bonded a strong relationship with Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Radhika Madan, she said in a media interaction.

“We have a lot in common,” she said. “We are young actors, and we’ve lost important years to Covid-19. This is something that only we can express to each other; there’s an understanding we have with each other that we don’t have with others.

"Of course, there is competition, but if you know who you are and stay true to yourself, there’s no harm.”

The actor said that because she is so comfortable in her own skin, she doesn’t feel insecure about forging friendships with her contemporaries.

ALSO READ:

Referring to her relationship with Saif Ali Khan, her father, who is now married to Kareena Kapoor, Sara said, “He’s my father, I love him. And it has not changed with time.”

She also shares a great bond with Kareena and admires her professionalism. “For me, she is a living example of an actor, always an actor.”

Sara will be seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re, premiering on Disney+Hotstar on December 24. She is cast opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the film.

She made her debut with Kedarnath in 2018 and has also starred in Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1. For her next film, she will be seen with Vicky Kaushal.