Bollywood: 'Salman Talkies' theatre chain still in the works, says Salman Khan

'Everything was put on hold because of the Covid pandemic'

By Web Desk Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 8:19 AM

Plans to launch ‘Salman Talkies,’ a chain of theatres on the outskirts of metros and in major towns across India has not been shelved, according to the Bollywood superstar.

Way back in 2018, Salman Khan had announced plans to set up a chain of theatres, where tickets would hopefully be tax-free and children from a poor family background could watch films for free.

“It is still in the works,” Salman told an interviewer. “Everything was put on hold because of the Covid pandemic, but we will definitely get back to it.”

The superstar also sees a huge potential for actors in the OTT platform, which has seen the emergence of new artistes without the stardom label. Asked by the media about the future of superstars, Salman said: “I have been hearing this for the last four generations, 'ki yeh last generation hain (this is the last generation of stars).' We will not leave it for the younger generation to take it easy. We will not hand it over to them. 'Mehnat karo bhai (work hard), we are working hard at the age of 50, you should also work hard.”

Salman will be back on the big screen with ‘Antim: The Final Truth,’ a home production, which also stars Aayush Sharma, his brother-in-law. The film, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, will be released Friday.