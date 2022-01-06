Bollywood: Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali shares 'phenomenal' lesson she learnt from his family

The former actress also opens up about her breakup with the superstar.

By Our Reporter Published: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 8:47 AM Last updated: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 8:51 AM

Salman Khan’s former partner, Karachi-born Pakistani-American Somy Ali, is all praise for his parents. “What I learnt from them is phenomenal,” she said in an interview to an Indian newspaper. “They had an open house. Every day people would come and go. They would be loving and feed them.”

Another pivotal lesson she learned from them “is that we are all the same. They did not differentiate in religion at all. It is very important to learn from them,” she added. Somy, who was in a relationship with Salman through most of the 1990s, also praised the superstar, who she described as ‘generous’ and who loved animals. Somy also spoke of Salman’s philanthropy and his Being Human foundation. “Ultimately, in any relationship, if you are not happy, it’s better to part ways. That was the case of the relationship between Salman and me. I decided to go back to America.”

The former actress first appeared in Anth, a 1994 film, along with Suniel Shetty. She acted in a few more films in the 1990s before heading to the US. A few months ago, she was seen along with fashion designer and humanitarian Anjali Phougat, flaunting her latest collections in America. It was the first time in several years that Somy was seen in a sari.

“Somy is so tall and beautiful that you basically don’t need to put much effort to bring the best out of her,” said Anjali. “I wanted to recreate her Bollywood look. Her favourite colour is red and we wanted to recreate the look from her last Bollywood song with Suniel Shetty titled Aa Jaa Jaane Jaa. She wore a pink chiffon saree in the song, so I combined red and pink colours and picked breezy light fabric for her. The best thing about Somy is that she can easily carry any look with grace.”