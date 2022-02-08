Bollywood: Salman Khan's 'Bhaijaan' to release on Eid 2023

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan share screen for the first time in throwback video
Salman Khan, who is collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala after a long time, will be seen in 'Bhaijaan' (previously known as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali). Sajid announced on Monday that the film will be released next year on Eid.
Originally the film was to have been released for Eid 2021, but the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in delays. Shooting for the film is expected to start from March 15. Pooja Hegde has been cast opposite Salman. Farhad Samji, who made films including Entertainment, Housefull 3, Housefull 4 and Bachchan Pandey, is directing Bhaijaan. A lavish set has been put up at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai for the film.
Supersar Salman is busy with several films that got delayed because of the Covid crisis. They include Tiger 3 (where he will be seen with Katrina Kaif), No Entry 2 and Dabangg 4.
Pooja, who featured in Housefull 4, will be seen in the soon-to-be-released Radhe Shyam and Cirkus (in July).
"I am really excited to work with Salman Khan,” Pooja told a newspaper. “What I really admire about him is that he is very transparent; if he likes you, he really likes you, and if he doesn't, then you can tell he doesn't. I really like that.”
She pointed out that in a world where people can be fake, “it’s really nice to at least know where you stand with a person. And that's something that takes a lot of guts to do: to be frank and honest about how you feel about the person; I think that is great."
