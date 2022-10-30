Bollywood: Salman Khan welcomes Vijender Singh on board 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

By PTI Published: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 10:01 AM

Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday announced that Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh has joined the cast of his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Salman shared the casting update on the occasion of the celebrated Indian boxer's 37th birthday.

Details about Vijender's character are not known yet.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji, known for movies such as Housefull 4 and Bachchhan Paandey.

Salman had announced the project in August when he completed 34 years in the Hindi film industry. The film also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.

It is produced by the actor's banner Salman Khan Films.

The 56-year-old actor's last big screen release was Antim: The Final Truth, in which he featured alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

His upcoming projects include Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif. He will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.