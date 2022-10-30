Bollywood: Salman Khan welcomes Vijender Singh on board 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Details about the plot are currently under wraps
Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday announced that Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh has joined the cast of his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Salman shared the casting update on the occasion of the celebrated Indian boxer's 37th birthday.
Details about Vijender's character are not known yet.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji, known for movies such as Housefull 4 and Bachchhan Paandey.
Salman had announced the project in August when he completed 34 years in the Hindi film industry. The film also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.
It is produced by the actor's banner Salman Khan Films.
The 56-year-old actor's last big screen release was Antim: The Final Truth, in which he featured alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.
His upcoming projects include Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif. He will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.
Details about the plot are currently under wraps
Embrace the weekend with our guide to top events and offers in the UAE
The personal trainer and author is part of Dubai Active where he will host a show on how you can build confidence by embracing failure and not necessarily success
Singer made announcement on her Instagram
The thriller is actor's second movie to release digitally
The America's Got Talent winners from Lebanon performed an exclusive choreography in their trademark intricate style
The 34-year-old this Friday will drop a new single after six years