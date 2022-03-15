Bollywood: Salman Khan urges fans to watch Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 this Eid

Khan, who is known for producing blockbusters during the festival, does not have a film ready for release this year.

File photo

By Staff Report Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 5:25 PM

As Salman Khan does not have any film ready for release during the forthcoming Eid, he has urged his fans to celebrate it by watching Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, being released on April 29.

“I don’t have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34,” Salman said on Instagram (“I’ve asked my brother Ajay to release Runway 34 on Eid”).

Salman has 50 million followers on Instagram and over 1.3 million viewed his post within hours of his posting it on Tuesday.

Responding to Salman, Ajay tweeted: “Bhai ki request, sar aankhon par! Runway 34 landing this Eid.”

He also posted a teaser of the film on his Instagram page. “The truth is hidden 35,000 feet above the ground,” he said.

“Now experience the teaser of #Runway34.” Nearly 160,000 of his eight million followers viewed it on Tuesday.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani. Ajay is a pilot in a plane confronting bad weather.

On Tuesday, Salman was also reportedly shooting for Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi’s Godfather in Mumbai.