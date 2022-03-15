Bollywood: Salman Khan urges fans to watch Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 this Eid

No other cast member has been confirmed for 'Deadpool 3' as of now
Entertainment3 days ago
As Salman Khan does not have any film ready for release during the forthcoming Eid, he has urged his fans to celebrate it by watching Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, being released on April 29.
“I don’t have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34,” Salman said on Instagram (“I’ve asked my brother Ajay to release Runway 34 on Eid”).
Salman has 50 million followers on Instagram and over 1.3 million viewed his post within hours of his posting it on Tuesday.
Responding to Salman, Ajay tweeted: “Bhai ki request, sar aankhon par! Runway 34 landing this Eid.”
He also posted a teaser of the film on his Instagram page. “The truth is hidden 35,000 feet above the ground,” he said.
“Now experience the teaser of #Runway34.” Nearly 160,000 of his eight million followers viewed it on Tuesday.
The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani. Ajay is a pilot in a plane confronting bad weather.
On Tuesday, Salman was also reportedly shooting for Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi’s Godfather in Mumbai.
No other cast member has been confirmed for 'Deadpool 3' as of now
Entertainment3 days ago
Kim shared a multi-photo carousel on her personal Instagram, which included two photos featuring the American comedian
Entertainment3 days ago
From Lil Pump concert to Kokan Mela at Mamzar, UAE has a lot in store this Saturday
Entertainment3 days ago
Parton and Patterson are among the best singers and authors respectively
Entertainment3 days ago
The column explores the ease and comfort of 'staycations' in the UAE
Entertainment4 days ago
The American comedian will also be co-writing the project
Entertainment4 days ago
Such pictures have appeared on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp
Entertainment4 days ago
The post was a monochrome photograph of hers and some others from the film
Entertainment4 days ago