Bollywood: Salman Khan to be a part of Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut

Santana collapsed on stage during a show in Michigan and was rushed to a hospital
Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Sunday announced that Bollywood star Salman Khan is going to be a part of his Marathi directorial debut Ved.
Taking to Instagram, the Housefull actor announced the film wrap with some behind-the-lens pictures from the sets of his upcoming Marathi film, which features Riteish along with Salman, to which he captioned, “As we celebrate Ashadi Ekadashi, I wish you all a life filled with happiness, love and prosperity. On this auspicious day, it thrills me to say that with your kind blessings I have completed filming my first directorial Marathi movie Ved (Madness, Crazy, Passion). This road had its own challenges but when you are surrounded with people that have your back, forward is the only way you can go.”
Along with the film wrap, the Masti actor announced that after a special cameo in his Marathi debut film Lai Bhaari, the Sultan actor will now be part of his debut directorial also.
“One such person is my dearest ‘Salman Bhau’ @beingsalmankhan, I have no words to express my gratitude for the grace and kindness he has shown towards Genelia and me. He was part of my debut Marathi film Lai Bhaari and now he is a part of my debut directorial film Ved. Love you Bhau.” He added to his statement.
In the pictures, both the actors can be seen sharing a happy moment, as they shoot for a special dance number for the film.
Ved also marks the debut of the Grand Masti actor’s wife Genelia D’souza in the Marathi film industry.
Meanwhile, Riteish will also be seen in Netflix film Plan A Plan B with Tamanna Bhatia and the horror-comedy Kakuda alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.
