Bollywood: Salman Khan announces new release dates for Eid, Diwali movies

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Saturday, announced the new release date of his upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.
Taking to Instagram, Salman unveiled the new poster of the film which he captioned, "Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let's celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus."
Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is slated to hit the theatres on Eid 2023. The movie was earlier speculated to release end of 2022.
Khan also announced the new release date of his action thriller film 'Tiger 3', which was previously scheduled to hit the theatres next year. He will now be releasing the film on Diwali 2023.
Soon after Khan dropped the poster of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', fans swamped the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.
"EAST OR WEST APNE SALMAN KHAN BHAI BEST," a fan commented.
Another fan wrote, "Sabki shaan apne bajrangi bhaijaan."
Meanwhile, Salman will be also seen in 'Kick 2' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. (ANI)
