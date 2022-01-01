Bollywood: Saif Ali Khan celebrates NYE with family members at home

Actor's sister Soha Ali Khan shares photo of family dinner on social media

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 1 Jan 2022, 10:04 AM

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan were among the few who gathered for a New Year’s Eve dinner at home.

“The last supper - of 2021. ( at 50 per cent capacity ),” said Soha on Instagram. The picture shows just the six of them – including Kunal Kemmu, Kunal Kapoor (Shashi Kapoor's son) and Shaira Kapoor – at the table.

Responded Saba Ali Khan Pataudi (Saif and Soha’s sister): “Happy new year ❤️ stay safe n have a great one.” Sporting gold-coloured hats, the stars were having a great time over dinner.

Kareena tested positive for Covid last month, but has now recovered. Referring to “the best thing about 2021,” the actor posted a photograph of her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, born in February. “His two teeth…the best part of 2021❤️❤️❤️#31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all…,” she said on Instagram.

After delivering Jehangir, Kareena also came out with her book, The Pregnancy Bible. Her first son, Taimur, was born in December 2016. But because of her Covid infection, she could not celebrate his birthday.

Kareena will be seen along with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, likely to be released in April. The film is an adaptation of Forrest Gump. The film was originally supposed to be released around Christmas 2021, but was delayed.