Bollywood: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding menu to have famous Delhi dishes

The pre-wedding festivities will be held in the capital city where Richa was raised

By ANI Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 9:53 AM

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding preparations are in full swing.

As the pre-wedding festivities will be held in Delhi, the couple has decided to give their guests 'Dilliwala' treatment at the celebrations.

According to a source, guests will get to taste the best cuisines from the National Capital. The wedding menu will include the famous Rajouri Garden ke Choley Bhature and Natraj Ki Chaat among other dishes.

Richa, who was born in Amritsar and was raised in Delhi, has a special connection to the city. The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food, inspired decor elements among other things.

Speaking about the outfits, the pre-wedding functions will see Richa adorn outfits custom made by Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra and Ali will be seen in elegant dapper outfits by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu Nikhil.

The decor for the two venues -- for Sangeet and cocktail -- will be mostly nature-inspired and in shades of green, reflecting actors' love for nature.

One of the pre-wedding venues is Richa's friend's home sprawling lawns where she will have her mehendi and sangeet. The place has a nostalgia value as it's close to where she studied.

The duo was initially meant to tie the knot in April 2020, but owing to Covid restrictions and lockdowns, the wedding was postponed. The actors first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012.