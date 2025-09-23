  • search in Khaleej Times
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy: Bollywood reacts to viral post

The actors recently took to their social media to announce pregnancy in joint post

Published: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 2:57 PM

Bollywood’s golden couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have confirmed the news fans have long been waiting for! They’re expecting their first child.

In a heartfelt joint post, the two wrote: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” Within just a few hours, the announcement racked up over 3.2 million likes, setting social media abuzz.

For weeks, speculation about Katrina’s pregnancy had been making rounds online. This marks the first time the actress has addressed it directly.

The comment section also quickly turned into a celebration, flooded with congratulatory notes from fans and a starry lineup of Bollywood well-wishers, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, among many others.

“Best news for the best people," commented Kareena. "Omggggggg CONGRATULATIONS," added Mrunal.

Janhvi commented, “Congratulations congratulations congratulations!!!!!!"

To this, Mini Mathur added, “We can exhale now."

Varun commented, “My heart is full"

The official Instagram account of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions also added, “Whatta good newz! congratulations!”

The couple’s journey began in 2019 when Katrina first met Vicky at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s party. She later admitted on Koffee With Karan (KWK) that he wasn’t even on her “radar” at the time, until his charm completely swept her away.

Their chemistry went viral even before they tied the knot, with one memorable episode of the KWK capturing Vicky mock-fainting when told Katrina thought they’d look good together.

Now, the two are stepping into a brand-new chapter, and this time, as parents-to-be.