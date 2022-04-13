Bollywood: Ranveer Singh to perform at IIFA in Abu Dhabi

The 22nd edition of the awards will be held in May this year

Photo: Supplied

By CT Desk Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 2:03 PM Last updated: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 2:09 PM

Actor Ranveer Singh is the latest addition in the list of Bollywood superstars who will perform at the highly anticipated NEXA IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Ranveer Singh commented, "Yas Island is like home to me, as I am the brand ambassador of such a spectacular destination! I am super thrilled to be heading there to entertain people with a performance that will be super special. The 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema - the International Indian Film Academy & Awards, is taking place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and it doesn’t get bigger than this! I am looking forward to a ‘KHAAS” IIFA experience at Yas because I know that from the hospitality to the awe- inspiring celebrations, it’s going to be epic! “

The annual ceremony which will be held on May 20 and 21 this year promises to be an occasion of glitz, glamour and entertainment. The grand event will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul.

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi are among others who will perform at the ceremony.