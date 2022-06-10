Bollywood: Ranveer Singh teams up with Bear Grylls to take on the wilds

SRK is seen exuding his charm in a beige ensemble and a pair of sunglasses
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is known for his energetic persona and impactful onscreen performances, is all set to go on a wild ride with the King of the Wild, Bear Grylls in India’s first interactive adventure special Ranveer VS Wild with Bear Grylls which will exclusively stream on Netflix from July 8.
“Jungle mein Mangal!Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures is COMING SOON on @netflix_in “ the actor captioned sharing the teaser of the thrilling episode.
In the teaser, Ranveer Singh can be seen in a complete adventure avatar with none other than Bear Grylls. “Button dabaiye, aur meri jaan bachaiye”, the 83 actor is seen requesting to the audience in the teaser.
Ranveer being chased by a bear, climbing a mountain and learning survival skills from the king of the wild, Padmaavat actor ventures into the depths of the wild to find a rare flower for his lady love in the Harsh Forest of Serbia.
After Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and PM Narendra Modi now Ranveer Singh is ready to go on this adventurous and thrilling trip with Grylls.
The Simmba actor is known for his versatility in being an actor, fashion icon, dancer and a rapper. Ranveer always tries to push his boundaries with each of his performances, and now the actor is all set for this crazy and wild journey.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Jayeshbhai Jordar, and next, he has Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar, and co-starring Alia Bhatt, is also in his pipeline.
