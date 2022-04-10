Something goes horribly wrong when two women try to live it up over a weekend getaway — leading to murder, openings of cans of worms, and harrowing twists
Amid Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding rumours, Ranbir’s new under-construction home in Bandra has been decked with strings of lights.
A video from the Krishna Raj bungalow, which is currently under construction, has gone viral on social media. In the clip, various workers can be seen decorating the bungalow with LED string lights.
Ranbir, Alia and Neetu Kapoor have visited the site several times in the past, to check on the construction progress. Sources suggest that the couple will move into the Krishna Raj bungalow once they tie the knot.
The wedding will reportedly be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The functions will start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony followed by a sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15.
As per reports, the duo will get married in an intimate ceremony.
As per reports, Alia will be donning a Sabyasachi lehenga for her special day. She will also be reportedly wearing Manish Malhotra outfits for her wedding festivities.
Rumours also suggest the couple will host a grand reception at the luxury hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on April 17.
For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018.
So far, the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details.
