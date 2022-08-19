Bollywood: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt's 'Shamshera' makes its way to OTT

The action-drama is directed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Vaani Kapoor

By CT Desk Published: Fri 19 Aug 2022, 1:30 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Aug 2022, 2:26 PM

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor-starrer 'Shamshera' is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the Hindi period drama is also available in Tamil and Telugu language dubs.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film also stars Ronit Bose Roy and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

'Shamshera' is a period drama taking place in the late 1800s and follows the story of Balli, played by Ranbir, who is up against a ruthless general, played by Sanjay Dutt, for his gang’s freedom. Interestingly, Ranbir plays a dual role in the film; he also stars as Shamshera, Balli’s father and a legendary dacoit in his time. Years after 'Shamshera' is killed, it is Balli’s destiny to live up to his father's legacy.

In an interview with City Times, Ranbir had said that he doesn't relate to his two characters in the film and that was his challenge as an actor.

“I am nothing like them,” he said. “The two characters are a far departure from who I am.”

For an actor, however, to do any film, “he must reflect something of his personality,” Ranbir continued. “It could be vulnerability, angst, or anything. That’s when you make the character relatable.” But with Balli and Shamshera, there was a lot of “creation” that Karan (director) and other crew and cast members put together to present both these characters, he added.

'Shamshera' had a cinematic release on July 22 and tanked at the box office.