Bollywood: Ranbir Kapoor confirms he is getting married to Alia soon

The couple have been dating since 2018

So the cat is out of the bag it seems. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has finally confirmed that he is tying the knot with his long-time lady love Alia Bhatt.

"I won't give out a date during a media interaction," said the actor.

"But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon,” Ranbir told NDTV while promoting his late father Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen.

But no one is ready to give out any dates for the big day. “Soon”, as the actor said, could be as early as April, and we are keeping our finger crossed that the dream wedding does take place soon.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating since 2018 when they began shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming movie Brahmastra.

Meanwhile, Ranbir’s aunt, and Rishi Kapoor’s sister, Rita Jain, has yet to hear anything about any preparations for a wedding in the familu. “Nothing that I know of as yet. They will get married but I don't know when,” she told entertainment site Pinkvilla.

“The wedding will definitely happen, but I don't know when,” she further said in the report.

According to a TOI report, the Bhatts and Kapoors are thinking of an October 2022 wedding. The reason for the postponement is said to be due to the renovation work that’s currently taking place at Kapoor’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

According to several rumours, the initial preparations for the wedding has already begun, as the couple were spotted at a meeting with met Beena Kannan, the lead designer of a bridal wear specialist.

Up until now, the duo have been candid about their marriage plans, but now the day does not seem far, going by Ranbir’s statement.