Bollywood: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' rakes in more figures on day 2

The Ayan-Mukerji directorial witnessed a nearly 15 per cent jump in collections

By CT Desk Published: Sun 11 Sep 2022, 11:31 AM Last updated: Sun 11 Sep 2022, 11:36 AM

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra could be well on its way to reviving Bollywood at the box office. After a total collection of Rs 320 million on opening day, the Ayan Mukerji-directorial has raked in more figures on day 2.

As per an Indian entertainment portal, the Hindi version of Brahmastra collected Rs370.5 million on Saturday, taking the total to Rs690.5 million. The opening weekend is expected to be around Rs1,100 million. The film, across languages, has minted Rs410.25 to 430.25 million, approximately a 15-20 per cent growth from Friday, bringing the total collection to Rs790 million, the report added.

The report further states that a bigger crowd is expected on Sunday.

So far, Brahmastra has received mixed reviews.

"So as much as it may be a sight for sore eyes, a buff Ranbir Kapoor dancing around giddily in the middle of a field in awe of his fire harnessing power, doesn't impress us much," we wrote as part of our film review.

'Brahmastra' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia. It also features Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva is intended as the first instalment of a trilogy.