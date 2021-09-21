>
Bollywood: Raj Kundra walks out of jail after two months

Web Report/Mumbai
Filed on September 21, 2021
The businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband tells court he was made a scapegoat in the case

A tearful Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, walked out of the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after a court ordered his release. Kundra, who was in the jail for two months, had been charged of creating and distributing pornographic content on mobile apps.

Kundra has denied all the charges made against him and had told the court that he was being made a scapegoat in the case. The 46-year-old businessman was released on a bail of Rs50,000.

His wife Shilpa, who has maintained a low profile all these days, and who last week refused to comment on her husband’s arrest while visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, posted a photograph of hers in a meditating pose on her Instagram page on Tuesday. “Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall,” was the Confucian quote on the post.

And she also added a long remark: “There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times. This rise will demand a lot of courage, grit, will-power, and strength during some of your most difficult moments. But, these qualities will only make you more resilient and robust in this journey called life. Every time that you rise back up, you will come back with renewed determination and motivation to make even the impossible possible.”




 
 
 
