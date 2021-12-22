Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra reveals her one condition to act in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia, Katrina

The Matrix Resurrections actor told Farhan Akhtar she 'better be dancing' in his next movie

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 10:39 AM

Indian actor Priyanka Chopra is excited about her role in Jee Le Zaraa, her upcoming Bollywood film alongside actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

In a new interview, Priyanka revealed that she told Farhan Akhtar, the director of the film, that she 'better be dancing in this movie'. The actor added that it has been a long time since she delivered lines in Hindi.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve spoken dialogues in Hindi or danced to songs,” said the Quantico star.

With Jee Le Zaraa, Farhan Akhtar will be returning to the director's chair. He has also written the script with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

The road trip film features Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Jee Le Zaraa will go on floors in 2022.

Referring to her latest release, The Matrix Resurrections, she noted that it takes time for people to develop confidence a star.

“I have been working for almost seven years (in Hollywood),” she said.

“It's very exciting to be trusted with a movie like The Matrix Resurrections." Especially a few of us South Asians, like Mindy Kaling, Aziz Ansari, Hasan Minhaj and Riz Ahmed, where we have pushed the envelope, where the door has been kicked open and we have demanded a seat on the table."

The fourth film it the Matrix franchise has been directed by Lana Wachowski and features Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss and Jada. She also has roles in Citadel and Text For You on Amazon.