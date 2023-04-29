Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt to attend Met Gala red carpet

The theme of the event is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' to honour the late fashion designer

Photo: Agencies

By ANI Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 9:03 AM

Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt are all set to attend the Met Gala this year.

Variety journalist Marc Malkin confirmed the presence of Priyanka at the upcoming edition of Hollywood's biggest fashion night.

He tweeted, "@priyankachopra just told me she will be at the #MetGala on Monday. Says her look 'will be on theme' because she loves a theme but it will also have a 'special element'."

Bhatt will be making her first appearance at the annual event. She will reportedly be wearing a Prabal Gurung outfit, and has been spotted by paparazzi at the airport while leaving for the major event.

Meanwhile, Chopra made her Met Gala debut in 2017. She walked the red carpet for the first time in a thigh-high slit gown with a popped collar. Her last Met Gala appearance was in 2019, where she came in Dior couture gown for the theme "Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion."

The theme of Met Gala 2023 is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' to honour the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The 2023 Met Gala will take place on May 1 in New York City.

