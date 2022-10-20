Bollywood photo gallery: What Mouni Roy, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others have been up to

The two actors have worked together in Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming 'Uunchai'
From fashion shows to trailer and music launches, your favourite stars have been painting the town and putting their most glamorous foot forward.
Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi pose during the music launch of their upcoming Hindi film Phone Bhoot in Mumbai.
Kriti Sanon poses during the trailer launch of her upcoming Hindi film Bhediya in Mumbai.
Mouni Roy walks the ramp for designer Payal Singhal at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, in Mumbai.
Kartik Aaryan takes a selfie with volunteers as he flags off the cyclothon 'Ride For Breast Cancer', organised by Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, in Mumbai.
Actor Karan Kundrra was spotted at Andheri, in Mumbai, recently.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh showcase designer Nachiket Barve's collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, in Mumbai.
Kajol dropped a fun video on her Instagram from the Diwali bash
Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities and events
Judge called for a brief break as victim began to weep during her testimony against star of Fox TV's 'That '70s show'
The movie will see Jammwal perform a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences.
A man is suing for $5 million for being 'humiliated' by his tattoos appearing on the rapper's racy cover art
Varun made his debut with the 2012 film "Student of the Year"