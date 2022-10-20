Bollywood photo gallery: What Mouni Roy, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others have been up to

A pictorial round-up of what's hot and happening in Bollywood

Photos: ANI/AFP

By CT Desk Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 9:07 AM Last updated: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 9:12 AM

From fashion shows to trailer and music launches, your favourite stars have been painting the town and putting their most glamorous foot forward.

Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi pose during the music launch of their upcoming Hindi film Phone Bhoot in Mumbai.

Kriti Sanon poses during the trailer launch of her upcoming Hindi film Bhediya in Mumbai.

Mouni Roy walks the ramp for designer Payal Singhal at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, in Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan takes a selfie with volunteers as he flags off the cyclothon 'Ride For Breast Cancer', organised by Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, in Mumbai.

Actor Karan Kundrra was spotted at Andheri, in Mumbai, recently.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh showcase designer Nachiket Barve's collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, in Mumbai.