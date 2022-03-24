Dubai: Pakistani actor books entire theatre to watch Bollywood flick Gangubhai Kathiawadi

Video of the couple at the movie was shared on social media

By Web Desk Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 8:08 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 8:40 PM

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s latest blockbuster 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been making waves not only in India, but it seem the movie has also been garnering fans from other countries, including Pakistan.

A video that was shared on social media recently shows Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt booking an entire theatre in Dubai for his wife, Aiman Khan, to watch the film, according to an India Today report.

A video clip of the couple at the movie was shared on Instagram by Galaxy Lollywood, a Pakistani site that specializes in news from the entertainment world.

In the clip, Muneeb can be heard telling his wife Aiman (according to sources she is a sworn fan of Alia Bhatt), “I’ve have booked the entire theatre for you, and now, if you don't like 'Gangubai', we'll have to watch ‘Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat’s’ last episode."

Aiman can be seen blowing a kiss to Muneeb, who stars in the Pakistani TV series ‘Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat’. The actor and his family are currently on vacation in the Emirate.

Needless to say, Muneeb’s fans have all responded well to the post.

"Such a loving husband mashallah," wrote one of the actor''s followers in a Hindustan Times report.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali ’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is inspired by the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', written by S. Hussain Zaidi.