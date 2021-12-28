Bollywood: OTT has become a habit, an addiction, says Manoj Bajpayee

Entertainment will continue to thrive even after the end of the ongoing pandemic, says the actor

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 10:19 AM

All genres of entertainment including theatres and OTT (over-the-top media platform) will continue to thrive even after the end of the ongoing pandemic, said award-winning Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee, in an interview with a publication.

The acclaimed actor points out, "OTT has become a habit, an addiction for people. They also know that there is a world out there which they can explore. OTT suits the audience both economically and creatively.”

However, watching a movie in a theatre has its own charm, says Bajpayee.

All entertainment mediums will impact and influence each other, ensuring better quality of films. “The focus on content, I feel, will never go away,” he adds.

According to him, content is also getting a lot of importance on OTT.

“I will be very happy if the content becomes the focus of the films that are opting for theatrical releases," explained Bajpayee.

“I feel that every creative person in the filmmaking process will be happy.”

Referring to superstars, he said they will always be there, but their nature will be different. “There are going to be way too many of them now with one in cinemas, one on OTT, one on YouTube, social media superstars and so on. It is great to see that people have the appetite to consume the content that is being offered to them every hour.”

Bajpayee, who was a keen cricketer during his teenage years, recently shared the screen with Kane Williamson, the New Zealand cricket captain on 'Family Man', the web series he has on Amazon Prime Video. He is also working on films by Raam Reddy, Kanu Behl (Despatch) and Rahul Chitlengya.