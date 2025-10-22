Meet Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi in Dubai at Diwali event on October 25

Fans of Bollywood music, you will soon be able to catch Nora Fatehi live in Dubai!

Later this week, on October 25, City Centre Deira is celebrating Diwali with a spectacular escalator fashion show headlined by Bollywood star Nora Fatehi, as the mall also marks its 30th anniversary.

From 6pm to 8pm, the event will bring unforgettable experiences to shoppers, including the chance for some visitors to meet the celebrity in an exclusive meet-and-greet.

The celebration forms part of Dubai’s Festival of Lights 2025, organized by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). Running until October 26, the festival continues to transform Dubai into a city-wide stage for Diwali, featuring breathtaking fireworks, blockbuster concerts, exclusive retail offers, grand raffles, cultural performances, Indian delicacies, and lively outdoor markets.

Nora Fatehi has recently been expanding her career beyond dance, and has been taking up more acting roles. In 2025, she starred in 'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa', a quirky comedy-thriller where she played the character Kamini.

She also appeared in Remo D’Souza’s dance-drama Be Happy with Abhishek Bachchan, released in March 2025. Outside films, Nora has been working on her own music projects and a global tour, aiming to show her artistic range.