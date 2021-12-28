Bollywood: Nikhil Dwivedi plans Rajesh Khanna biopic, acquires rights to book on superstar

Published: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 10:07 AM

Nikhil Dwivedi, actor and producer, has got the rights of Gautam Chintamani’s topseller, Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna and plans to make a movie based on it.

“I’ve acquired the rights to the book and am in talks with Farah Khan to make the film,” Nikhil told the media. “I’m really excited about bringing Rajesh Khanna’s story to the big screen.”

The book perfectly encapsulates the man behind the most iconic star India has seen, he said. “There is so much intrigue attached to him. He had a regal personality. His career saw a dip, but he bounced right back.” Rajesh Khanna was not meant to be in the business, but not only did he step into it, but also conquered it. “At no point in his career did he lose that regal aura,” said Nikhil. “There are varied aspects to his personality which have been captured well in the book. The story of Rajesh Khanna’s life should have been told a long time ago. People who really knew him understood what made him so special.”

Farah told the media that she too found Gautam’s book to be fascinating. “We are in a conversation about this, but I cannot comment more,” she said.

Rajesh Khanna, Bollywood’s pioneering superstar, got into acting in 1966. He acted in nearly 60 films. The actor passed away in 2012.