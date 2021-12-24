Bollywood: Netizens laud Sara Ali Khan's role in her latest movie Atrangi Re

The actor stars opposite Dhanush in the romantic tale

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 24 Dec 2021, 1:57 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Dec 2021, 1:59 PM

Sara Ali Khan’s superb performance in Atrangi Re has won her laurels on Twitter.

The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh (the two got divorced in 2004), Sara enacts the role of Rinku Suryavanshi, a girl from Bihar who is forced to marry Vishu (actor Dhanush) from Tamil Nadu.

"Sabse atrangi ladki ka movie finally stream ho rha hain!! @saraalikhan95 you have killed it. 💕 It's so obvious you have poured your heart and soul into every frame and not left any stone unturned in giving rinku your all. And it's so worth it. It is such fun to watch you give Rinku so much life. ❤️," said actor Janhvi Kapoor.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who mostly acts in Telugu and Tamil films, noted that Sara brought innocence and freshness to her character.

“It was so lovely to see her shine in this role that was tailormade for her.”

Film critic Taran Adarsh was surprised by Sara’s acting. “Brave of her to accept the part and give her best,” he said.

Vishnu Bala, a Twitterati, remarked about Sara: “whatta performance, those expressions and the way she enacted the role, terrific…”

"We loved rinkuuu so much," wrote another fan on Twitter.

"#SaraAliKhan is fantastic as Rinku and brings so much warmth and naivete to her character," posted another fan.