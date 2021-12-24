Bollywood: Netizens laud Sara Ali Khan's role in her latest movie Atrangi Re

Bollywood: Sara Ali Khan talks about competition with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Radhika Madan
Atrangi Re star said competition exists, but the young actors have bonded well
Entertainment2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan’s superb performance in Atrangi Re has won her laurels on Twitter.
The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh (the two got divorced in 2004), Sara enacts the role of Rinku Suryavanshi, a girl from Bihar who is forced to marry Vishu (actor Dhanush) from Tamil Nadu.
"Sabse atrangi ladki ka movie finally stream ho rha hain!! @saraalikhan95 you have killed it. 💕 It's so obvious you have poured your heart and soul into every frame and not left any stone unturned in giving rinku your all. And it's so worth it. It is such fun to watch you give Rinku so much life. ❤️," said actor Janhvi Kapoor.
Tamannaah Bhatia, who mostly acts in Telugu and Tamil films, noted that Sara brought innocence and freshness to her character.
“It was so lovely to see her shine in this role that was tailormade for her.”
Film critic Taran Adarsh was surprised by Sara’s acting. “Brave of her to accept the part and give her best,” he said.
Vishnu Bala, a Twitterati, remarked about Sara: “whatta performance, those expressions and the way she enacted the role, terrific…”
"We loved rinkuuu so much," wrote another fan on Twitter.
"#SaraAliKhan is fantastic as Rinku and brings so much warmth and naivete to her character," posted another fan.
