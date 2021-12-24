Bollywood: Naseeruddin Shah to play the lead in new OTT show

A 30-episode Egyptian series that bursts at the seams with emotional roller coasters and hyper drama — but comes up trumps (and how!), putting in place a ride that’s (totally) worth bingeing on
Naseeruddin Shah, who has performed in several critically-acclaimed films over the decades, will be seen on the small screen from January 2022.
The veteran actor plays a key role in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which will premiere on the OTT platform on January 7.
"Get ready to witness the biggest Con-Test of the year. #KaunBanegiShikharwati premieres 7th Jan’22 on #ZEE5," said the channel on its Instagram page.
Naseeruddin, 71, heads a dysfunctional royal family in the serial. Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh play the role of his daughters.
“I want to be part of projects which will be fun and I feel have a chance of being remembered, which says something more than just a simple story,” Naseeruddin told the media.
“I have had plenty of opportunities in my career for which I am extremely grateful.” He said that he had done everything he wanted to do as an actor and there are no such desires left now.
Recalling his days at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune, Naseeruddin said that he was given the least chance of succeeding in the film industry.
“As it turned out, I am one of the few who has survived from the class. I am one of the two, the other is Shakti Kapoor.”
"Shakti was one of the best students in the class “and I was the back bencher,” he said.
The actor has had a phenomenal career in Bollywood, especially in films such as Nishant, Aakrosh, Sparsh, Mirch Masala, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Ata Hai, Trikal, Junoon, Mohan Joshi Hazar Ho, Ardh Satya and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.
