Bollywood mourns veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal

Shyam Benegal. Photo: AFP

Veteran director and screenwriter Shyam Benegal has passed away at the age of 90. He died on Monday at 6.38pm at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, where he was undergoing treatment for chronic kidney disease. From Chiranjeevi to Akshay Kumar, actors expressed their grief over the passing away of the legendary filmmaker.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), actor Chiranjeevi wrote, "Deeply saddened at the departure of Shri Shyam Benegal,one of the finest film makers and great intellectuals of our country. He discovered & nurtured some of the brightest film talents of India. His films, biographies and documentaries form part of India's greatest cultural treasure!! A fellow Hyderabadi & former Rajya Sabha member, Benegal Sab's masterful works will always be held in great esteem in Indian Cinema! Rest In Peace Sir!!"

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar wrote, "Pained to know of Shyam Benegal ji's demise. One of the finest filmmakers in our country, truly a legend. Om Shanti"

"He created 'the new wave' cinema. #shyambenegal will always be remembered as the man that changed the direction of Indian Cinema with films like Ankur, Manthan and countless others. He created stars out great actors like Shabama Azmi and Smita Patil. Farewell my friend and guide," filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote on X.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher said he was deeply saddened to know about the demise of the legendary filmmaker. He wrote: "He told stories differently. When I went to meet him to ask for a role during the making of #Mandi, he looked at me and said, "I don't have anything substantial for you in this film. And I don't think you should do a smaller role! Why don't you wait. May be something substantial will come your way!" And when #Saaransh happened he was extremely happy for me!! Goodbye #ShyamBabu. Thanks for your brilliance and generosity. Will miss you and your infectious smile."

For Manoj Bajpayee, it is a "heartbreaking loss for Indian cinema."

"Shyam Benegal wasn't just a legend, he was a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations. Working with him in Zubeidaa was a transformative experience for me, exposing me to his unique style of storytelling & nuanced understanding of performances. I'll forever be grateful for the lessons I learned under his direction. It was an absolute honour to have had the opportunity to work with him. His legacy will live on in the stories he told and the lives he touched. Rest in peace Shyam Babu, Om Shanti"

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai remembered the late filmmaker and called him an inspiration for the young generation.

"The pioneer master of Indian parallel cinema shri # SHAM BENEGAL is no more with us but his teachings inspirations n definitions of cinema with social issues will always remain with us n younger generations of film makers - he has been our mentor n founder architect of all the courses in film making at #WHISTLINGWOODS since 2006 - specially to me in my growth as mainstream film maker.Sir you will always live with us as a master n guide both in the growth of indian cinema. Your contribution in indian cinema is invaluable for good.RIP. WE LOVE YOU ALWAYS. WITH GRATITUDE"

Director Karan Johar wrote on his Instagram stories, "RIP Sir, Thank you for your Cinema... for stories that shaped incredible talent and for pushing boundaries and creating pride in Indian Cinema."

Kajol, meanwhile, said: "Deeply saddened by the loss of legendary Shyam Benegal. His contribution to Indian cinema are immeasurable and his legacy will live on through his incredible body of work".