Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19

The award show will be held on September 12
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
The 79-year-old actor shared the news in a post on his official Twitter handle and urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately.
"I have just tested CoViD + positive.. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also.." Bachchan tweeted.
The veteran star had previously contracted Covid-19 in July 2020 along with actor-son Abhishek, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya.
Several fans took to social media wish the actor a speedy recovery.
