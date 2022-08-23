Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19

This is the second time the 79-year-old actor has been infected with the virus

File photo

By PTI Published: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 10:41 PM

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 79-year-old actor shared the news in a post on his official Twitter handle and urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately.

"I have just tested CoViD + positive.. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also.." Bachchan tweeted.

The veteran star had previously contracted Covid-19 in July 2020 along with actor-son Abhishek, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya.

Several fans took to social media wish the actor a speedy recovery.