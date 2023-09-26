Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar’s younger sister passes away

Watch: Raghav Chadha donned an ivory outfit for wedding with Parineeti chopra, made a stylish entry
The couple tied the knot in a white-themed sunset wedding in Udaipur
Saeeda Khan, the younger sister of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, passed away on Sunday, September 24, following a protracted illness. She was married to the late Iqbal Khan, the son of renowned producer Mehboob Khan, known for classics like Mother India and Andaz, and served as a trustee of the iconic Mehboob Studios in Bandra.
Sources close to the family revealed that Saeeda Khan was a compassionate individual who will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter Ilham and her son Saqib. Ilham is a writer, while Saqib is a producer.
Saeeda Khan's passing marks one of the few links to Dilip Kumar's life, who himself passed away nearly two years ago. Dilip Kumar, affectionately called Dilip Sahab, died at the age of 98 in Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on July 7, 2021, after a battle with advanced prostate cancer that had spread to other organs.
Saira Banu, Dilip Kumar's wife and veteran actress, is yet to comment on the tragic loss of Saeeda Khan. A prayer meeting in her memory is scheduled to be held today at Mehboob Studios.
ALSO READ:
The couple tied the knot in a white-themed sunset wedding in Udaipur
The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur
Parineeti Chopra married politician Raghav Chadha in a lavish ceremony on Sunday
The actress looked elegant in a blush lehenga and Raghav donned a cream sherwani
Thousands of film, TV scribes downed their pens in early May over demands including better pay, greater rewards for creating hit shows, protection from AI
Salman has been entertaining audiences with his '
Soon after the news broke, several celebs and politicians took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the filmmaker
Screenwriter David S Goyer revealed how the Hollywood star was in the running to play the Caped Crusader