Bollywood: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share wedding photos

Bollywood stars got married at a luxury resort in Rajasthan

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Dec 2021, 8:40 AM

Finally, after the wedding took place on Thursday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared the photographs of the event on social media, reportedly the first time they are acknowledging their relationship.

The Bollywood stars got married at a luxury resort near Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan with only a select gathering present at the event. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment,” Katrina posted on Instagram after the event. “Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.🙏🏽❤️” Vicky too had a similar message on his Instagram page.

Vicky’s brother Sunny also posted a photograph on social media. “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a lifelong of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09’” he said on Instagram.

Bollywood celebrities responded on social media to the event. Salman Khan’s sister Arpita, a close friend of Katrina’s wished her “a lifetime of happiness.”

Deepika Padukone said: “Congratulating the newlyweds. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect and companionship!❤️". And Priyanka Chopra said on social media: "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together ❤️"

Several other stars including Twinkle Khanna and Sonam Kapoor also wished the couple on their Instagram pages.

There was frenzied speculation in the media as to where the newly-weds would go on honeymoon. Many suggested the Maldives, a popular place for Bollywood celebrities, and others said Europe. However, one report on Friday asserted that the couple had decided to stay back at the Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Rajasthan where the wedding took place.