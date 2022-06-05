Bollywood: Katrina Kaif tests positive for Covid-19

Hollywood star awarded $15 million in damages in lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard
Entertainment3 days ago
Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is down with Covid-19 for the second time. The news comes after actors Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur also tested positive for the virus.
According to reports, this is also the reason why Katrina could not join her husband Vicky Kaushal in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards 2022. This is the second time the Ek Tha Tiger actress has contracted Covid-19.
On the personal front, the Bollywood couple have been the talk of the town ever since their wedding last December in Rajasthan, India. On Saturday night, Vicky happily addressed all the questions related to his post-marriage life with Katrina while marking his “solo” appearance on IIFA 2022 green carpet in Abu Dhabi.
“Life bhaut achi chal rhi hai... sukoon bhari ( Living the best life that is filled with peace). Katrina is very good. I am missing her presence today a lot. Hopefully, next year we make it to IIFA together,” Vicky said.
On the workfront, Katrina is a part of Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.
Hollywood star awarded $15 million in damages in lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard
Entertainment3 days ago
Here's what the jury had to deliberate in the highly publicised trial
Entertainment3 days ago
Her husband Will Smith had slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards for making a joke about her alopecia
Entertainment3 days ago
The artiste's last rites will take place in Mumbai on June 2
Entertainment3 days ago
Looking for cuisine options to indulge in? We bring you some tips.
Entertainment4 days ago
He felt unwell and collapsed after a performance in Kolkata
Entertainment4 days ago
3-minute long trailer gives a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of the protagonist
Entertainment6 days ago
'All That Breathes' is the story of two brothers who treat injured birds.
Entertainment1 week ago