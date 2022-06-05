Bollywood: Katrina Kaif tests positive for Covid-19

This is the second time Katrina has contracted the virus

Sun 5 Jun 2022

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is down with Covid-19 for the second time. The news comes after actors Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur also tested positive for the virus.

According to reports, this is also the reason why Katrina could not join her husband Vicky Kaushal in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards 2022. This is the second time the Ek Tha Tiger actress has contracted Covid-19.

On the personal front, the Bollywood couple have been the talk of the town ever since their wedding last December in Rajasthan, India. On Saturday night, Vicky happily addressed all the questions related to his post-marriage life with Katrina while marking his “solo” appearance on IIFA 2022 green carpet in Abu Dhabi.

“Life bhaut achi chal rhi hai... sukoon bhari ( Living the best life that is filled with peace). Katrina is very good. I am missing her presence today a lot. Hopefully, next year we make it to IIFA together,” Vicky said.

On the workfront, Katrina is a part of Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.