Bollywood: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani begin shooting for 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha'

The film is slated to release in June 2023

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani (AFP Photo)

By ANI Published: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 3:05 PM

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, on Saturday, began the shooting of their musical romantic drama film 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha'.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Dhamaka' actor shared a post and wrote, "Sattu Aur Katha Love Story Begins Today!! #SatyaPremKiKatha."

In the post, Kartik and Kiara could be seen standing in a romantic posture, touching each other's foreheads and eyes closed.

'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.'

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

Meanwhile, Kiara will be next seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Kartik, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan, and is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

Apart from that, he will be sharing the screen with Alaya F in 'Freddy.' Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations in a war-torn country.