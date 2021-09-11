Bollywood: Karishma Kapoor shares throwback photo with sister Kareena
Picture was apparently clicked by actor and Kareena's husband, Saif Ali Khan
The picture is greying, featuring gadgets that have disappeared from our lives. But it draws nostalgic memories of a time when the two sisters shown in the photograph had started making waves in Bollywood.
Karishma Kapoor posted the lovely photograph of hers along with sister Kareena on Instagram. “Thanks saifu for this wonderful memory, can’t wait to put it up love it,” she wrote.
The picture was apparently clicked by Saif Ali Khan (married to Kareena Kapoor Khan).
Actor Amrita Arora described it as “stunning pic,” while Zahan (son of Kunal Kapoor and Sheena Sippy, and grandson of Shashi Kapoor and Ramesh Sippy) called it a “beautiful photo!!!”
Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (and sister of Saif and Soha Ali Khan) described it as “Beautiful women. ”
Karishma was in the news recently when she was reported to have lent her voice to Kareena in the film Bodyguard, starring Salman and Kareena, which has completed 10 years of release.
“I was the voice of Chhaya in the movie, Bodyguard,” Karishma told an interviewer in 2018.
“It was my voice that used to trouble Salman’s character in the movie. Salman is closer to me than Kareena. We share a very long-standing relationship. For Salman, Kareena is like a little sister and he still considers her to be a child.”
