Bollywood: Kareena Kapoor set to make OTT debut with Netflix film

'A great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew'

By Our Reporter Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 10:29 AM

Kareena Kapoor will make her OTT debut on Netflix for an untitled murder mystery, based on a 2005 Japanese bestseller, The Devotion of Suspect X and to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

The actress described the film, to be produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures, as "an electrifying journey."

"It's one that has all the right ingredients," she said on Instagram. "A great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. It's the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can't wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life."

The producers noted that Kareena has been a star performer across all roles, irrespective of the format, shade or genre. Her digital debut "is going to be an exciting project for us."

Kareena will be seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.