Bollywood: Kangana Ranaut to play Sita in new mythological film

Web Report/Mumbai
Filed on September 15, 2021
The star won the project from Kareena Kapoor Khan after the latter demanded Rs120 million for the role

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, thrilled with the success of her latest movie Thalaivii in cinemas across India, shared a poster on her Instagram page, announcing her role as Sita in a new film.

The Incarnation Sita is a period drama to be directed by Alaukik Desai and produced by Saloni Sharma. The mythological epic will go on the floors next year. Kangana posted the official, first look poster of the film.

Speaking about the film, Alaukik said: “Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as Sita. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology.”

Incidentally, a report speculated that Kangana won the project from Kareena Kapoor Khan after the latter demanded Rs120 million for the role. Reacting to the reports, Kareena told the media that earlier nobody spoke of men and women getting equal pay in a film. She asserted that she makes it clear what she wants from the filmmaker. It was not about demanding something, but a question of being respectful towards women, she added.




 
 
 
