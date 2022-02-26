Bollywood: Kangana Ranaut praises 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' release in cinemas

Kangana had earlier taken a dig at the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

By ANI Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 4:41 PM

Kangana Ranaut, who had earlier taken a dig at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has now praised it in a veiled manner.

Kangana took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a story in which she hailed the Southern film industry while also praising the “movie mafia”, for taking baby steps that are “crucial” for theatrical releases of the films.

She wrote, “Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres which are on ventilators here. Great. Never expected that movie mafia will rise to the occasion and do something good. If they do we will be absolutely appreciative. Hoping for the best,” added Kangana.

Kangana’s upcoming films include Tejas, Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency, and The Incarnation: Sita.

She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy Tiku Weds Sheru under her production house, Manikarnika Films and will soon be seen hosting the reality web series Lock Upp.