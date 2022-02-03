Bollywood: John Abraham says his biggest strength is not being afraid of failure

"I don’t look at myself as an action hero," the actor said.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 9:37 AM

John Abraham admits that he is like clay, who can be moulded by his directors the way they want him to act.

“I don’t have an image of myself,” the top Bollywood star told an interviewer. “I am a director’s actor. If my director tells me to do something, I don’t question and tell him that it does not go with my image, and I may need to do it in a particular way. I am like clay that can be moulded by my director the way he wants to. I don’t look at myself as an action hero. The audience expects that from me and since I enjoy the action space, it works for me.”

The actor has had a busy schedule over the past few months and will be seen in Ek Villain Returns, Pathan and Attack (all to be released later in the year). John is also the producer of Attack and Tara vs Bilal and Malayalam film Mike.

“My success rate as a producer is far higher,” said John. “I am a thinking producer. I know my line-up and what I am delivering as a producer. As an actor, I often leave a lot of what I can possibly do to another producer and the director and then hope that I have done my best.”

ALSO READ:

The actor-cum-producer admitted that he has failed more often than not. “I am not scared of failures and have always looked at that as my biggest positive,” he revealed. “In fact, it is good to fail, as it pushes you. If I come with baggage that I have to succeed every time and my first-day box office has to be in crores, then I will get into a rut. I am happy where I am… happy to be starting from ground zero.”