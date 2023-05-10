Bollywood: Janhvi Kapoor to headline thriller ‘Ulajh’

The patriotic thriller follows the journey of a young IFS officer played by the Bollywood diva

By PTI Published: Wed 10 May 2023, 2:45 PM Last updated: Wed 10 May 2023, 2:46 PM

Actor Janhvi Kapoor will headline Ulajh, a film billed as a patriotic thriller, the makers announced Wednesday.

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures, the movie also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew.

Set in the prestigious and intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Ulajh follows the journey of a young IFS officer, played by Kapoor, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

Kapoor, who was last seen in Mili, said she was instantly drawn to the unique story of Ulajh.

“When I was approached with the script of Ulajh it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that,” the 26-year-old actor said in a statement.

The script of Ulajh is penned by Saria and Parveez Shaikh, with dialogues by Atika Chohan.

Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi also round out the cast of the film.

Ulajh will go on floors by the end of the month.

