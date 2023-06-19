Bollywood: Janhvi Kapoor, others start shooting for 'Ulajh' in London

The Pathaan star, who considers the emirate his second home, was here at the launch of The Oasis by Emaar Properties
Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew have begun filming for the patriotic thriller Ulajh.
The film is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures.
Kapoor took to Instagram to share the update with fans and followers on Sunday.
"#Ulajh @iamsuds @shredevdube @jungleepictures @roshan.matthew @gulshandevaiah78 @meiyangchang," the actor captioned her post in which she can be seen posing with the clapboard of the movie.
Set in the prestigious world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Ulajh follows a young IFS officer, played by Kapoor, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.
Saria and Parveez Shaikh have penned the script of the film, with dialogues by Atika Chohan.
Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi also round out the cast of Ulajh.
