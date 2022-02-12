Bollywood: Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone sizzle in new music video

Michele Morrone marks his Indian debut with Tony and Neha Kakkar's new song Mud Mud Ke

By ANI Published: Sat 12 Feb 2022, 5:07 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Feb 2022, 5:09 PM

Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days star Michele Morrone’s song Mud Mud Ke is finally out, and their sizzling chemistry is unmissable. While their chemistry is definitely a winner, it’s the twist at the end that takes the cherry on the cake.

Jacqueline shared the song’s video on her Instagram account. She wrote, “Finally it’s here! #MudMudKe official video with @iammichelemorroneofficial out now on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel. Check out the crazy video and let me know your favourite part in the comment section.”

The song’s video shows Jacqueline dancing in a shimmery outfit in a nightclub as Morrone keeps up with his bad-boy image and walks into a club where Jacqueline is seen performing. It also showcases the undeniable chemistry between Michele and Jacqueline.

Jacqueline is then seen running away with the gangster in a luxury sports car. There is also action and a chase sequence that is seen further in the music video. Then comes the big twist -- Jacqueline takes him to a hideout before handing him over to the police.

With ‘Mud Mud Ke’, Morrone made his Indian debut in a song choreographed by Shakti Mohan. The track is composed by Tony Kakkar and sung by him and his sister Neha Kakkar. The video of the song has been directed by Mihir Gulati.

Talking about the song, Morrone said, “Big love to India for waiting for my debut with such unbelievable excitement. The wait ends here. I can’t wait to know the thoughts of the listeners and viewers. I hope they enjoy the song as much as I did.”

Jacqueline had earlier, too, expressed her joy about sharing screen space with the Italian actor.

“It’s wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with Mud Mud Ke. While the nation’s musical identity is changing and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us,” she said.