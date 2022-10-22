Bollywood: Jacqueline Fernandez didn't cooperate with the investigation, says ED

The actor may interfere with ongoing probe due to her stature and financial resources, says agency

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez leaves after appearing before the Patiala House court in connection with a money laundering case, in New Delhi. – PTI

By ANI Published: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 9:21 PM

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is economically sound and may interfere with the ongoing investigation in the matter, the Enforcement Directorate said as they submitted a reply opposing the bail plea filed by her. The actor is an accused in a money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The hearing of case has been set for November 10.

ED filed a reply on Saturday stating that Jacqueline Fernandez never cooperated with the investigation. She only made the disclosure when confronted with evidence.

The agency has also submitted that Fernandez made an abortive bid to flee India but couldn't do that as an LOC has already been issued against her.

The reply stated that she was informed about Sukesh's criminal antecedents within 10 days of her introduction to him.

The agency said that Fernandez is not an ordinary person, but an actor with substantial financial resources and hence high stature and influence, therefore she may interfere with the ongoing probe.

During the hearing, the court extended the interim bail of Fernandez in connection with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to Rs20 million money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others.

Fernandez also attended the court proceedings physically on Saturday. On September 26, Jacqueline was granted interim bail in the matter.

On August 17, 2022, a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 20 million extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a Delhi Court mentioned the name of Fernandez as an accused.

The court also directed ED to supply a copy of the chargesheet to all the accused in the present case.

Fernandez has also been summoned by ED several times in the matter for the purpose of investigation.

Advocate Prashant Patil appeared for Fernandez and stated that she has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all the summons to date. "She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the ED."

According to ED's earlier chargesheet, actors Fernandez and Nora Fatehi stated that they got top models of BMW cars, the most expensive gifts from the accused Sukesh.

ED chargesheet clearly stated that "During the investigation, statements of Fernandez were recorded on 30.08.2021 and 20.10.2021. She stated that she received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned."

Fernandez also stated that Sukesh had arranged private jet trips and hotel stays on different occasions for her.

The statements of Nora Fatehi were recorded under section 50 of PMLA, 2002 on September 12, 2021, and October 14, 2021, wherein she stated that she got a booking for a charity event and during the event, she was gifted a Gucci Bag and an iPhone by Leena Paulose (wife of Sukesh).

Nora further stated that Paulose had called her husband and put the phone on speaker where he thanked her and said they were her fans. She then announced that they would gift her a brand new BMW car as a token of love and generosity.