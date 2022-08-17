Bollywood: Jacqueline Fernandez named accused in money laundering case

The actor's name came up in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate

Jacqueline Fernandez

By CT Desk Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 11:46 AM Last updated: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 11:50 AM

Indian actor Jacqueline Fernandez's name has come up in the money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, who is currently facing charges of extortion amounting to over Dh92 million.

The actor has been accused in a Delhi court supplementary chargesheet filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED). Chandrashekar was earlier arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly extorting around Dh100 million from Aditi Singh and Shivendra Singh, members if the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy, after which ED started its money laundering probe, an Indian media outlet has reported.

In ED's first chargesheet, it was mentioned how the conman used the allegedly swindled money. In the supplementary chargesheet, it alleges that the actor received gifts worth over Dh2 million from Chandrashekar's swindled money. The report further adds that Jacqueline was allegedly aware of how the gifts were purchased.

"Sukesh Chandrasekhar had given various gifts worth ₹ 5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion. Chandrasekhar had put Pinky Irani, his long time associate and co-accused in this case to deliver the said gifts to her," the ED had then said in a statement.

The ED has also alleged that the gifts to Jacqueline included a horse worth over Dh240,000 and a Persian cat worth around Dh41,000. Additionally, Chandrashekar is alleged to have given huge sums of money to Jacqueline's family members.

The ED has arrested a total of eight people in this case. These include Chandrshekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul, as per the report.