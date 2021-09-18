Bollywood: Jackie Shroff slams trolls over comparisons with son

Jackie Shroff has rushed to defend son Tiger, who has been ridiculed by people on social media, with some trolls comparing him to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Asked by a journalist about the constant comparison between father and son, Jackie responded: “About this whole macho macho comparison, he is young. He is still growing. He is a cub for God’s sake and he is getting there. Also, I am glad that he does not look like what people expect him to.”

The veteran actor added that being his son did not mean that he will be born with a beard. As for being compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jackie said: “Ha ha so cute. And you should see his replies to those comparisons and memes. He was cool with it. He knows his action well, so he knew when he fought on screen or danced, he looked like a Tiger. It’s tough for a guy to dance well when he is good at action. But he does both well.”

In an earlier interaction with Arbaaz Khan, Tiger had admitted that he was being trolled for his looks. “People used to say, 'Is he a hero or a heroine? He doesn't look like Jackie dada's son at all.' It was a deliberate move to play to my strengths,” said Tiger.

Earlier this month, the actor gifted a sprawling, eight-bedroom apartment in Khar, a Mumbai suburb, to his mom Ayesha and Jackie. “The size of the house doesn’t matter to me,” he told the media.

"I am just so grateful to the Lord that I am able to buy a house for my parents. This was on my to-do list even before I became an actor.”

He said it was his parents’ blessings that have brought him to where he is. “I couldn’t have hoped for a better family,” said the actor.