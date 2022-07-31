Bollywood: Is Kiara Advani celebrating birthday in Dubai with rumoured boyfriend?

The Bollywood duo starred in 'Shershaah'

By CT Desk Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 10:37 AM Last updated: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 10:48 AM

Kiara Advani turns 30 today and it looks like the popular Bollywood star is celebrating her birthday in Dubai. She was spotted last night in the city with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.

Although the two stars have kept their romance under wraps, they are often spotted visiting each other's residences, and at parties and holidays together.

Pictures of the Shershaah duo went viral as they posed with fans in Dubai. Kiara was seen in a black outfit with a pair of hoop earrings, while Sidharth donned a cool denim shirt paired with black jeans. In another picture, the couple opted for bright colours.

The image was shared by a couple's fan account on Instagram.

Kiara Advani is currently flying high on the success of her two recently released films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo. Both family entertainers put Kiara in the limelight as her performance and the overall film garnered appraisals from fans and critics. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara starred next to Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, whereas in Jugjugg Jeeyo, she shared screen space with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Singh.

Kiara's Shershaah, which released in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video, was a massive hit among fans and their onscreen chemistry led to the couple garnering lots of love from the fans.

In a recent episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Ananya Panday hinted towards Kiara and Sidharth's relationship by quoting a line from Shershaah song Raatan Lambiyan. "Her raatans are very lambiyan," Ananya told Karan when asked about Kiara's relationshio status.

On the workfront, Kiara will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film Govinda Mera Naam alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Produced by Dharma Productions, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Sidharth, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Mission Majnu, Yodha and Rohit Shetty's upcoming webseries Indian Police Force.