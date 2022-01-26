Bollywood: Indian court to reduce Juhi Chawla's Rs2m fine in 5G case for public service

The Delhi high court on Tuesday proposed to reduce the fine imposed on Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla and two others from Rs2 million to Rs200,000, on condition that she would do some work for a public cause. The court came out with the ruling while dismissing her plea against 5G rollout.
The actor and activist had last year filed a lawsuit against the rollout of 5G technology, claiming that it exposes people and animals to radio frequency radiation 10 to 100 times more than now.
“We will not waive the cost completely but we can reduce it substantially from Rs2 million to Rs200,000,” said the court. “But that comes with a condition. Considering your client is a celebrity and has presence in public, she should do some public work also. Her image and position may be utilised by society for some public work, some good campaign and good purpose also.”
ALSO READ:
Juhi’s advocate Salman Khurshid consented to the suggestion of the court.
'The war between streaming apps and movie theatres has both advantages and disadvantages.'
Entertainment4 days ago
He was best know for his album ‘Bat Out of Hell’
Entertainment4 days ago
His father, Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty, had contracted the virus earlier
Entertainment4 days ago
In a clear nod to the Nordic and British crime genres, Indian serial Aranyak tries to delve into mysterious goings-on (and murders) in a sleepy — and woody — hill station in the format of a police procedural
Entertainment5 days ago
Ali Fazal recently wrapped up the shooting for 'Kandahar' in Saudi Arabia
Entertainment5 days ago
The actor writes, directs, but it is her acting chops in web series
Entertainment5 days ago
The singer and other cast members reflect on the new series based in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.
Entertainment5 days ago