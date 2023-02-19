Bollywood in pics: What your favourite stars are up to

The 'Die Hard' star announced his retirement from acting last year
A Bollywood star's work is never done! Even when they're not making films, they are almost constantly in the limelight, either promoting new projects, headlining events or supporting new endorsements. Here we take a look at what prominent B-Town stars have been up to in the last few days.
A 'Shehzada' in town: Kartik Aaryan speaks during a press meet for his film Shehzada, in Kolkata, February 15. Shehzada is playing now in UAE.
An auteur and four beauties: Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sharmin Segal and Sonakshi Sinha pose during the promotion of their upcoming web series Heeramandi in Mumbai on February 18.
Strike a pose: Aditi Rao Hydari, Aashim Gulati, Taha Shah and Shubham Kumar pose during the launch of trailer of their upcoming web series Taj - Divided by Blood, in Mumbai, February 18.
Literary pursuits: Vidya Balan launches the book The Millennial Woman in Bollywood: A new Brand with its author Maithili Rao, in Mumbai, February 17.
A grand trailer launch: Ashish Vidyarthi, Sushant Singh, Surveen Chawla, Rana Daggubati and Daggubati Venkatesh at the trailer launch of their upcoming web series Rana Naidu, in Mumbai, February 15.
An actor and a crowd-pleaser: Ranbir Kapoor performs at a promotional event for his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar, in Greater Noida, February 14.
An exhibition worth visiting: Suniel Shetty visits a stall during the third day of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Wednesday, February 15.
