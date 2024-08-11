Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera Award

Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 12:09 PM Last updated: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 12:32 PM

Star Shah Rukh Khan added another achievement to his illustrious career. On August 10, he became the first Indian personality to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the so-called Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.

He wore a sleek black blazer and matching trousers for the event.

The main highlight was his speech, which drew constant cheers from the audience.

According to Variety, Khan began by acknowledging the warm reception he received.

"Thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms - wider than the ones I do on screen," he quipped, referencing his famous open-armed pose.

He went on to praise the festival's location.

"It's a very beautiful, very cultural, very artistic, and extremely hot city of Locarno," he remarked, adding with a grin, "So many people stuffed up in a little square and so hot. It's just like being home in India."

Khan then shared his thoughts on cinema.

"I truly believe cinema has been the most profound and influential artistic medium of our age. I've had the privilege of being part of this for many years, and this journey has taught me a few lessons," he added.

The actor emphasised the universal nature of art and filmmaking, stating, "Art is the act of affirming life above all. It goes beyond every man-made boundary into a space of liberation. It need not be political. It need not be polemical. It need not sermonise. It need not intellectualise. It need not moralise."

He continued, "Art and cinema only need to say what it feels from the heart, to express its own truth. And that, to me, is the biggest creativity, honestly."