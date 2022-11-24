'Not passed yet': Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale's daughter, doctor dismiss rumours of his demise

The actor made his film debut in 1971 at the age of 26, and went on to win the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the 2010 Marathi film Anumati

By ANI Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 7:39 AM Last updated: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 8:16 AM

Veteran Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale's health condition is still critical and is on a life support system.

Dr Dhananjay Kelkar — from the Deenanth Mangeshkar Hospital where he is presently he is undergoing treatment — denied the rumours of the actor's death.

"Not true," he said.

Vikram Gokhale's daughter also confirmed this, and told ANI:

"He is still critical and on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying for him."

In the early hours of Thursday, news of the veteran actor's demise surfaced on social media, following which several Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, Jaaved Jaafery among others, took to Twitter to express condolences.

There are currently no details concerning his illness, and neither the family nor the hospital has released an official statement regarding his health condition yet.

Taking to Twitter, actor Ajay Devgn had written:

"Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of gravitas to the roles he essayed. He always stood tall. I had the good fortune of sharing screen time with him. His passing away is very sad. I pray his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir. Condolences to his family. Shanti."

Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Saddened to hear about the demise of veteran actor #VikramGokhale ji... Heartfelt condolences to his family... Om Shanti."

The actor made his film debut in 1971 at the age of 26, in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana. With a career spanning over 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including Agneepath (1990) starring Amitabh Bachchan, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In 2010, Gokhale received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film Anumati. With the Marathi film Aaghaat, he also made his directorial debut.

Other notable work by the actor includes Mission Mangal, Hichki, Aiyaari, Bang Bang!, De Dana Dan, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

He was last seen in Nikamma alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year.