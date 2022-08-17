Bollywood: Here's what Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif did during their wedding

The actor talks about his wedding in upcoming 'Koffee with Karan' episode

When Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in 2021, internet went into a frenzy and gave us loads of memes and jokes about the two. Apparently, Kaushal also had a good laugh looking at the memes that were circulating on the internet.

The Bollywood actor, who is set to appear on the upcoming seventh episode of 'Koffee with Karan' alongside Sidharth Malhotra, revealed what he, Katrina, and their friends did during the wedding.

“While all these random news were making the rounds, I was just there with the priest saying, please do it quickly, don't take more than an hour,” he said, as per an Indian media outlet. “Every day during the wedding, these funny memes, tweets and messages would be shared on the internet and we were aware. We had my friends who read them out for us to have a good laugh. We used to have a blast finding them.”

The episode also shows the host Karan Johar saying that he willing to take credit for Vicky and Katrina's love story. And Vicky agrees. “My moment on this couch last season was my way of knowing that she even knew I existed,” Vicky said.

Katrina had first spoken about the Bollywood actor in an episode of 'Koffee with Karan.'

Koffee with Karan Season 7 premieres new episodes every Thursday.